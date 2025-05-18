‘Muhammad Ali was my Idol but I am GOAT,’ says Larry Holmes

Former American boxer Muhammad Ali (Left) and Larry Holmes. — Instagram

Former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes has declared himself the greatest of all time (GOAT), despite his lifelong admiration for Muhammad Ali.

Ali, widely regarded by fans and experts as the GOAT, solidified his legendary status with victories over iconic opponents like George Foreman, Joe Frazier, and Sonny Liston.

However, Holmes—one of the few men to defeat Ali in the ring—believes his own accomplishments deserve equal, if not greater, recognition.

Holmes famously stopped Ali in the tenth round of their highly anticipated bout in October 1980, during the latter stages of Ali’s career.

In a recent interview, Holmes opened up about his respect for Ali while asserting his own legacy in boxing history.

“Everyone said I was just a copy of Muhammad Ali—just because I idolised the guy,” Holmes said. “He hit, boxed, moved around, and looked good. I liked his style. I copied some of his jabs and moves—and I bettered it.”

Holmes, who reigned as world heavyweight champion from 1978 to 1985, continued:

“I don’t get the recognition I deserve—like a Mike Tyson. I had 20 title defences. Tyson had three or four and lost. I was champion for seven and a half years; he was champion for seven months. They don’t want to recognise me.

Ali doesn’t have the title defence record I have. He didn’t hold the title as long as I did. So why can’t I be in that conversation? Why does Muhammad Ali have to be the greatest? He can say he’s the greatest. You can say he’s the greatest. But I know different—I’m the greatest.”

