Ruben Amorim urges Manchester United to be ‘brave’ ahead of pivotal summer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a press conference on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he will not step down as Manchester United manager if the club loses the UEFA Europa League final, according to reports on Sunday.

Manchester United endured one of their worst Premier League campaigns, finishing 16th after winning just ten matches throughout the season.

Following a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford last weekend, Amorim began to reflect on his position at the club. Speaking after another disappointing 1-0 loss, he voiced concerns over the team's diminishing stature in world football.

“We are losing the feeling that we are a massive club. It used to feel like the end of the world to lose a game at home,” Amorim said.

“If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don’t have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have,” Amorim said.

Amorim emphasised that while attention is currently focused on the upcoming Europa League final, the club's problems run far deeper. He stressed the need for a cultural reset and strong decision-making over the summer.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things. Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about," he said.

“I’m talking about myself, the culture in the club, and the mentality within the team. This is a decisive moment in the club’s history.”

Amorim called for bravery and accountability, warning that another season like this one cannot be allowed to happen.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people,” he concluded.