Haas demand explanation for Oliver Bearman's qualification

Haas' Oliver Bearman ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

IMOLA: Haas has requested a written explanation from Formula One's governing body Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) regarding the decision that placed Oliver Bearman at the back of the grid for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, international media reported on Sunday.

Bearman was denied a place in qualifier two after his fastest lap was deleted for crossing the line after a red flag was triggered by Franco Colapinto’s crash.

The Haas rookie qualified 19th, effectively last, as Yuki Tsunoda was forced to start from the pit lane after Red Bull rebuilt his car.

Haas confirmed they sought clarification from the FIA following the incident.

The team, while speaking to the media, stated that the move is aimed for the betterment of the sport and to prevent such situations from occurring in the future.

"We similarly asked what measures the FIA/Race Control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1," the team added.

Bearman explained the situation, stating that the light on the dashboard never turned on.

He added that, after reviewing the onboard video, it was clear there was no red flag displayed when he crossed the line. Therefore, he believes it is completely unfair for the video to be deleted, and once a decision is made, it seems they never reverse it.

"We get the red light on our dash. That for me didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line," he said.

"Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line. So, I believe it's totally unfair to have (it) deleted.

"I feel like once they make a decision, even if it's wrong -- even if it's clearly wrong -- they're not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh."