Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, PZ vs LQ today Match 29

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 18, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.