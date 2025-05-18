ECB sacks senior analysts ahead of India Test series

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a wicket on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on December 8, 2024. — AFP/File

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday sacked senior data analysts Nathan Leamon and Freddie Wilde, just weeks ahead of the five-match Test series against India, set to begin on June 20.

According to British media reports, the decision was made at the behest of head coach Brendon McCullum, who is reportedly steering the team away from its previously data-heavy approach.

The upcoming series marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

Leamon and Wilde were central to shaping England’s analytics strategy over the past decade. Leamon, a long-time collaborator of former captain Eoin Morgan, was known for using coded signals to relay tactical suggestions during white-ball matches.

Meanwhile, Wilde provided analytical insights that proved instrumental across formats. Both analysts played key roles in England’s 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup triumphs.

However, since taking charge of the Test team in 2022 — and later extending his influence to the white-ball squads in 2024 — McCullum has voiced skepticism about the extensive use of analytics, particularly in red-ball cricket.

While this move doesn’t signify the end of data usage entirely, its role is expected to be significantly reduced.

Rupert Lewis, the current Test analyst, is likely to take on responsibilities across both red- and white-ball formats. There are no immediate plans to directly replace Leamon and Wilde.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series against India will begin at Headingley on June 20. The remaining matches will be played at Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord’s (from July 10), Old Trafford (from July 23), and The Oval (from July 31).