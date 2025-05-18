Hassan Nawaz seals last-ball thriller for Quetta against Multan

Queeta Gladiators' opening batter Hassan Nawaz celebrates after scoring fifty during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 18, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Multan Sultans to climb to the top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 points table at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 186, the Gladiators got off to a flying start as the opening pair of skipper Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay came out with an aggressive intent.

The duo stitched together a quickfire 60-run partnership in the powerplay, laying a strong foundation.

Nafay was the standout performer, bringing up yet another PSL half-century with a flurry of boundaries. His 51 off just 26 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 196.15, kept the required rate in check.

The 77-run opening stand was broken when Shahid Aziz removed Nafay. Soon after, skipper Saud Shakeel fell for a sluggish 18 off 24 balls, leaving Quetta at 81/2 in 8.5 overs.

Sri Lankan batter Avishka Fernando, playing his first PSL 10 match, failed to make an impact and departed for 7, again to Shahid Aziz, reducing the Gladiators to 87/3.

Veteran Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal kept the scoreboard ticking alongside Hassan Nawaz, pushing the total past the 100-run mark. Chandimal’s short but vital knock of 17 off 10 ended at 116/4, courtesy of Ubaid Shah.

The collapse continued as Danish Aziz was dismissed for a duck by Peter Hatzoglou, and Faheem Ashraf, after contributing 16, fell at a crucial juncture with the score at 159/6 in 17.1 overs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. was run out for just 1 in the 18th over, intensifying the pressure.

However, Hassan Nawaz stood firm. With 11 runs needed off the final over, the young batter kept his nerve.

He finished the match in style, smashing a six off the last ball to seal the win. Nawaz remained unbeaten on a match-winning 67 off 38 balls, guiding his side home in a nail-biting finish.

Earlier, Multan Sultans, after being put in to bat, started strongly with Yasir Khan hitting back-to-back boundaries in the opening over. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan was cleaned up by Faheem Ashraf in the second over after scoring just 4, leaving the team at 12/1.

Yasir and Jahanzeib Sultan steadied the innings with a 52-run stand. Jahanzeib scored 25 off 21 before falling to Usman Tariq, who also dismissed Yasir Khan (45 off 25) shortly after, reducing the Sultans to 79/3 in 9 overs.

Tayyab Tahir and Humayon Altaf added 41 runs for the fourth wicket. Altaf departed for 16 off 13, with Khurram Shahzad claiming his wicket.

The Sultans lost momentum in the final overs. Abrar Ahmed dismissed Hatzoglou cheaply, while Aamer Azmat provided a late flourish, striking a big six off Shahzad in the 18th over. Azmat remained unbeaten on 21 off 16.

In the final over, Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up the wicket of Shahid Aziz, who had scored a brisk 29 off 14 balls. Mohammad Hasnain capped off the innings with a boundary, helping Multan post a competitive total of 185/7.