Sharjah to host star-studded tape ball cricket event on May 23

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afriid (Left) and tape ball cricket star Taimoor Mirza (Right). — Instagram/team_afridi

Sharjah is gearing up to host a spectacular cricketing event as the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium welcomes a star-studded tape ball cricket tournament on May 23 — the Smart Union Premier League (SPL) season two.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, this grand one-day league will feature internationally renowned cricketers sharing the field with top tape ball specialists, offering fans a unique blend of professional skill and street-level flair.

The SPL 2025 will feature eight teams, with over 20 players from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa participating.

Cricket legends and celebrated Pakistani players expected to attend include Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Kamran Akmal, Imran Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Sharjeel Khan, Nauman Ali, Umar Gul, Salman Butt, and Umar Akmal.

Their presence will undoubtedly add star power and nostalgic value to the event, drawing in fans from all generations.

Joining them are international stars such as Imran Tahir from South Africa, Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka, and Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan.

On May 03, former Pakistan captain and dynamic all-rounder Shahid Afridi also took to Instagram to share a video in which he invited fans to come witness the Smart Union Premier League, watch international cricket stars play alongside him, and enjoy the festive atmosphere with their families.

These global icons, along with several renowned tape ball cricket specialists, will make the SPL a truly international affair — blending flair, experience, and high-octane action.

With a mix of entertainment, fierce competition, and cricketing nostalgia, the SPL promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans in Sharjah and viewers around the world.