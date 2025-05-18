Logan O'Hoppe shines as Angels edge past Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Logan O'Hoppe delivered a standout performance with a home run and a career-high five RBIs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 11-9 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

O'Hoppe was well-supported by Taylor Ward and Matthew Lugo, who also went deep, while Kenley Jansen recorded a four-out save—his eighth of the season—against his former team.

The game marked the 2025 season debut of veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner.

Kershaw, returning from offseason surgeries, lasted four innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Injuries limited him to just seven appearances last season.

Reid Detmers (1-2) pitched two innings of relief, giving up one run to help secure the win for the Angels. For the Dodgers, Andy Pages and Enrique Hernández homered, while Freddie Freeman matched his season-high with four hits.

The Dodgers quickly erased a 3-0 deficit in the first inning with a three-run homer by Pages.

The Angels regained a 5-4 lead after the fourth, but the Dodgers responded in the sixth, taking a 7-5 lead thanks to an RBI double from Dalton Rushing and a run-scoring hit by Michael Conforto.

The Angels stormed back with a five-run seventh inning. Nolan Schanuel hit an RBI double, O’Hoppe launched a three-run homer, and Kevin Newman added an RBI single to put the Angels ahead 10-7.

The Dodgers narrowed the gap to 10-9, but Lugo's solo shot in the ninth sealed the victory.

Looking ahead, Dodgers’ right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start Sunday’s series finale against the Angels, who will send lefty Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.72 ERA) to the mound.