‘We are not close friends’: Neeraj Chopra on relation with Arshad Nadeem

Pakistani gold medallist Arshad Nadeem (centre) poses on the podium alongside Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Stade de France — AFP/File

DOHA: India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has addressed growing speculation about his relationship with Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem, clarifying that while they share mutual respect as athletes, they have never been “very close friends.”

Speaking to the media in Doha on Saturday, Chopra responded to widespread public debate, particularly in India, following his invitation to Nadeem for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic — a sporting event aimed at promoting athletics in the country.

“First, I would like to clarify that I don’t have a very strong relationship with Arshad. We were never really close friends or anything. But because of this [recent conflict], it will not be like before,” Chopra said.

He acknowledged that increasing political tensions between India and Pakistan have also strained their interactions.

“I never had a very deep friendship with him, but we were always respectful toward each other,” he added. “Yes, as athletes we have to talk. I have good friends from the athletics community all over the world — not just in javelin, but in other events too,” he explained.

Nadeem declined Chopra’s invitation to the event due to a scheduling conflict but sent his best wishes. Despite the polite exchange, Chopra faced backlash in India, prompting him to respond on social media.

“There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse,” Chopra wrote. “It was simply a goodwill gesture between athletes — nothing more, nothing less.”

Chopra, who won silver at the Paris Olympics and again at the Diamond League event in Doha on Friday, also achieved a significant milestone by breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career.

His throw of 90.15m, however, was narrowly surpassed by Germany’s Julian Weber, who claimed gold with a final-round throw of 91.06m.

Despite the political backdrop, Chopra emphasised that he holds deep respect for athletes around the world. “I have many friends in the athletics world, and I will always reciprocate the respect I receive,” he concluded.