Smit Patel, Milind Kumar centuries power USA to win over Canada

USA players celebrate a wicket during their match against Canada in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at Lauderhill Stadium on May 17, 2025. — ICC

LAUDERHILL: Smit Patel and Milind Kumar smashed blistering centuries to propel the United States to a dominant 169-run victory over Canada in an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match at Lauderhill Stadium on Saturday.

Smit led the charge with a career-best 152* off 137 balls—his maiden international century—while Milind bludgeoned an unbeaten 115 off just 67 deliveries.

Their unbroken 209-run stand for the fourth wicket powered the USA to a formidable 361/3 in their allotted 50 overs.

Opting to bat first, the hosts suffered an early blow as Kaleem Sana dismissed opener Andries Gous in the third over.

However, Smit Patel steadied the innings alongside captain Monank Patel, who looked in fine touch during his 47. The duo added 88 runs for the second wicket before Monank was trapped lbw by Saad Bin Zafar.

Smit, who brought up his half-century off 68 balls, shifted gears after the dismissal of Sai Teja Mukkamalla. He reached his century in the 39th over with a composed celebration, anchoring the innings with maturity and flair.

Milind then took center stage in the death overs, launching a brutal onslaught on the Canadian bowlers. The pair added 131 runs in the final 10 overs, with Milind smashing 32 runs in a single over from Jeremy Heyliger to cap off a stunning batting display.

In response, Canada faltered in their chase of 362. Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige struck early to remove the dangerous Navneet Dhaliwal, triggering a collapse.

Harmeet Singh and Jasdeep Singh then ripped through the middle order, with Harmeet claiming three wickets.

Only debutant Mansab Gill offered any resistance, scoring a gritty unbeaten half-century, but it wasn’t enough to stop Canada from being bundled out for 192 in the 47th over.

Smit Patel was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 152*, guiding USA to a comprehensive win and valuable points in the League 2 standings.