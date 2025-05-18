James Anderson shines on red-ball return after 10-month layoff

Lancashire pacer James Anderson made a stunning return to County Championship action after a year, dismissing both Derbyshire openers at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. — X/@ABsay_ek

MANCHESTER: James Anderson made a remarkable return to four-day cricket with a statement performance, claiming two early wickets to put Lancashire in command against Derbyshire in their County Championship clash at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.

Playing his first red-ball match in nearly a year, the 42-year-old England seamer made an immediate impact with the new ball, striking twice in a fiery five-over spell.

He bowled Caleb Jewell for 16 with a trademark delivery that straightened off the seam, before dismissing David Lloyd for 27 with a sharp short ball that looped to the wicketkeeper off the glove.

Anderson ended with figures of 2 for 24 and, although he did not return for a second spell, his early burst set the tone for Lancashire’s dominance.

By stumps, Derbyshire were 112 for 4 in response to Lancashire’s imposing first-innings total of 458, with Brooke Guest on 14 and nightwatchman Jack Morley unbeaten on four.

Lancashire’s spinners maintained the pressure, with Tom Hartley removing Wayne Madsen for 14 and Luke Wells bowling Harry Came for 31 to keep the visitors in check.

Earlier in the day, Lancashire resumed on 250 for 5 and added quick runs to pile the pressure on Derbyshire. George Balderson and George Bell shared a 133-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Balderson scoring a composed 73 and Bell contributing a solid 57.

Lower-order contributions from Tom Hartley and Tom Bailey helped Lancashire post a formidable total. The pair added 61 runs for the eighth wicket, combining resilience with timely aggression.

Hartley played a fluent knock of 42 before falling to a return catch off Martin Andersson, while Bailey chipped in with a valuable 29, including some crisp boundaries.

Bailey's innings came to an end when Caleb Jewell pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short extra cover off the bowling of Jack Morley.

Martin Andersson and Jack Aitchison were the standout performers with the ball for Derbyshire, with Aitchison finishing with figures of 3 for 87.