Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers partial meniscus tear

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (Centre) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 16, 2025. — Reuters

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown ended the 2024-25 NBA season with a partial tear in his right knee meniscus, according to multiple reports.

Sources revealed that Brown played through significant knee pain during the final month of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. He is expected to undergo further evaluation this week to determine whether surgery will be necessary.

The Celtics’ season came to a disappointing end with a 119-81 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, resulting in a 4-2 series defeat.

Brown reportedly began receiving knee injections in March and missed the final three games of the regular season due to the injury. Despite the discomfort, he continued to play in the postseason, where he averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game.

Speaking after the season-ending loss, Brown acknowledged the physical challenges he faced but refused to use them as an excuse.

"I don't make excuses," Brown said.

"Obviously, it's tough the way we went out like tonight, but the way we finished the year, personally, the way I finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group," he added.

The Celtics also dealt with another major setback when forward Jayson Tatum sustained an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

Tatum went down clutching his ankle and immediately signaled for a timeout. Team trainers quickly rushed to his aid and helped him off the court.

With two of their key players nursing injuries, the Celtics now face a crucial offseason as they look to regroup for the next campaign.