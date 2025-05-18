PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (Right) during the toss time ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 18, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

RAWALPINDI: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Jahanzeib Sultan, Tayyab Tahir, Humayon Altaf, Yasir Khan, Aamer Azmat, Shahid Aziz, Peter Hatzglou, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq.

Head to Head

Sultans and Gladiators have faced each other 14 times in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) history. Multan leads with nine wins, while Quetta has secured five victories.

Matches played: 14

Multan Sultans won: 9

Quetta Gladiators won: 5

Form Guide

Multan Sultans have endured a tough campaign in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. Mohammad Rizwan's side is currently on a five-match losing streak, with only one win to their name this season.

Saud Shakeel-led Quetta Gladiators are in exceptional form, becoming the first team to secure a place in the playoffs. They are on a four-match winning streak, with one match in between washed out, and aim to finish their league-stage campaign on a high.

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, L, L (Most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, NR, W, W