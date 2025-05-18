Pakistan announce squad for 2025 Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship

Usman Rathore won a silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2015 in India — Author

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced a 10-member squad to participate in the inaugural Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship, scheduled to take place in Doha from May 27 to 31.

Male and female master athletes from across Asia will compete in the marquee event.

Led by Arshad Khan Turk, President of the Pakistan Masters Weightlifting Association, the national team includes three female and seven male lifters.

The women athletes — Neelam Riaz, Nadia Masood and Saibel Sohail — are all national gold medalists and record holders, making history as the first-ever female masters weightlifters to represent Pakistan at a continental level.

Male lifters include Rashid Khan, Abdul Malik, Kashif Rehan, Muhammad Iqbal, among others, with four athletes hailing from Balochistan.

Notably, Abdul Razzaq from Balochistan, who will compete in the 52kg category, is making his international debut — becoming the first Pakistani to represent the country in an Asian competition since the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing.

The Pakistani delegation, comprising 25 individuals including athletes and officials, will be headed by Arshad Khan Turk, with Syed Masroor Zaidi serving as Team Manager and Umar Javed as Assistant Manager.

In addition to the championship, the event will also mark the establishment of the South Asian Masters Weightlifting Association, under the leadership of Davis Afirman, Chairperson of the International Weightlifting Association, and Mohammad Kabiri, President of the Asian Masters Weightlifting Association.

Arshad Khan Turk has been nominated as a candidate for the presidency of this newly-formed body.

Speaking ahead of the event, Turk expressed confidence in the national team’s preparation and prospects.

“Our male and female lifters are fully prepared. Their presence at this prestigious event will raise Pakistan’s flag high, and I am hopeful they will return with gold medals,” Arshad Khan remarked.