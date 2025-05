Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs QG today Match 28

RAWALPINDI: The 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Jahanzeib Sultan, Tayyab Tahir, Humayon Altaf, Yasir Khan, Aamer Azmat, Shahid Aziz, Peter Hatzglou, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq.