Parvez Hossain Emon hits ton as Bangladesh down UAE in T20I series opener

Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon celebrates scoring century during their first T20I against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 17, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Parvez Hossain Emon’s gutsy century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Bangladesh to a 27-run victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first T20I of the two-match series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the visitors registered a formidable total of 191/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Emon.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 100 off just 54 deliveries, studded with five fours and nine sixes.

For his match-winning century, Parvez Hossain Emon was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Besides him, Towhid Hridoy (20), wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali (13), skipper Litton Das (11) and fellow opener Tanzid Hasan (10) could amass double figures.

Muhammad Jawadullah was the standout bowler for the hosts, picking up four wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib and Matiullah Khan made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 192-run target, the hosts’ batting unit unfolded on a modest 164 on the final delivery of the innings.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem remained the top-scorer for the UAE with a 39-ball 54, laced with seven fours and two sixes, while middle-order batter Asif Khan played a counterattacking 42-run knock until falling victim to Hasan Mahmud in the penultimate over.

Wicketkeeper batter Rahul Chopra (35) was the other notable run-getter for the home side.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he bagged three wickets for 33 runs in his four overs.

He was supported by Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who claimed two wickets each, while Tanvir Islam chipped in with one.

The second and final T20I between UAE and Bangladesh will be played at the same venue on Monday.