PSL 10 points table after Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings' Khushdil Shah (left) and Mohammad Nabi bump fists during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: 2020 champions Karachi Kings registered a commanding 23-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Kings notched up a mammoth total of 237/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of brisk half-centuries from skipper David Warner and James Vince.

The duo shared a 162-run partnership for the second wicket to put Kings in a commanding position.

All-rounders Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nabi further accelerated the Kings’ total at the backend by putting together 70 runs off just 23 deliveries.

Chasing a daunting 238-run target, Zalmi could accumulate 214/5 despite captain Babar’s gutsy 94-run knock from just 49 deliveries.

The 23-run victory propelled Karachi Kings to book their PSL 10 playoffs spot with a match to spare as they now have 12 points in nine games with a Net Run Rate of 0.514.

Their victory also benefited defending champions Islamabad United, who simultaneously advanced into the next stage despite being on a four-match losing streak.

The three-time champions are third in the standings with 10 points in nine matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.044, which has reduced drastically due to their ongoing losing streak.

Meanwhile, Zalmi, despite the defeat, remained fifth in the standings and also in the playoffs race as they have eight points in nine matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Quetta Gladiators (Q) 9 6 2 1 13 1.530 Karachi Kings (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.514 Islamabad United (Q) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.044 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 4 1 9 0.958 Peshawar Zalmi 9 4 5 0 8 -0.176 Multan Sultans 9 1 8 0 2 -2.708

They will play their last league-stage fixture on Sunday against two-time champions Lahore Qalandars, who are fourth with nine points in nine matches.

As a result, the upcoming match between the two former champions is a virtual knockout, meaning the winning team will advance into the playoffs, while the losing side will crash out of the tournament, alongside Multan Sultans, who are at the bottom with just two points in nine matches.

The last league-stage fixture is scheduled between recently-qualified Kings and United, but there would be a lot to play for as the two teams will be eyeing a top-two finish.