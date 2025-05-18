Babar Azam laments lack of execution after defeat against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam highlighted the key factors behind their 23-run defeat against Karachi Kings in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Babar’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired as the Kings notched up a mammoth total of 237/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of brisk half-centuries from skipper David Warner and James Vince.

The duo shared a 162-run partnership for the second wicket to put Kings in a commanding position.

All-rounders Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nabi further accelerated the Kings’ total at the backend by putting together 70 runs off just 23 deliveries.

Chasing a daunting 238-run target, Zalmi could accumulate 214/5 despite captain Babar’s gutsy 94-run knock from just 49 deliveries.

The defeat left Zalmi in a compelling situation as they now need to win their last league-stage fixture against Lahore Qalandars to seal the last playoff spot.

Reflecting on the defeat, Babar Azam acknowledged that the Kings managed to score above par total, expressing his disappointment over his team’s bowling unit’s failure to execute plans, especially in the death overs.

He also pointed out their inability to build partnerships in the run chase, as well as sloppy fielding, as the areas of improvement moving forward in the six-team tournament.

"I think the target was a bit too steep. They managed to score above the par total, and when you don't bowl according to the plans, that can happen,” said Babar.

“Our bowling could have been tighter. We need to learn quickly from these situations. In the second half of the chase, we struggled to build partnerships, which made things difficult.

“Our bowlers have the skills for death bowling, but the execution has been lacking. We saw mistakes—Nabi’s catch was dropped, a few no-balls were bowled—and these are the areas we must improve.

“With the bat, we did well in the first 10 overs, but they executed their plans in the death overs, which slowed us down.”

Babar Azam then reiterated that their focus is on the next match as they aim to bounce back stronger and qualify for the PSL 10 playoffs.

“Our focus now is to bounce back stronger in tomorrow’s match. Back-to-back games can be challenging, but we need to leave this one behind and prepare well for the next."