Eberechi Eze leads Crystal Palace to historic FA Cup title victory

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Crystal Palace won their first major trophy after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final here at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The England International, Eberechi Eze's strike at the 16th minute, led Palace to their first major trophy in the club's 164-year history.

Reflecting on the drought-ending victory, Eze termed it special, saying they faced the best team in the world today and still showed great spirit and energy.

"It's special. I don't know what to say," said Eze.

"We've faced a team that's been the best team in the world for so long. To show that type of spirit, that type of energy," Eze added.

Crystal Palace got the lead in the 16th minute during the counterattack when Mateta held up the ball before passing to Muñoz, who crossed for Eze to finish.

Despite mounting pressure from City, including a saved penalty by Dean Henderson after Bernardo Silva was fouled, Palace held firm and went into halftime ahead, eyeing a historic result.

Palace managed to defend their lead in the second half as well, with Henderson making key saves to deny Manchester City an equaliser.

City manager Pep Guardiola also congratulated the Palace on the historic victory.

"Yes, unfortunately we couldn't win, but congratulations Crystal Palace."