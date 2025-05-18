Jasmine Paolini beats Coco Gauff to clinch Italian Open title

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match as Coco Gauff of the U.S. poses with the runners up trophy in Italian Open on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Home favourite Jasmine Paolini outclassed USA's Coco Gauff in the final to win the Italian Open title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory on Saturday here at the Foro Italico Centre Court.

Paolini becomes the first Italian woman to win the prestigious title in 40 years.

The home favourite capped off her dream run at the Foro Italico with another impressive win over Coco Gauff, her second victory against the American in this European clay-court season.

In addition to the importance of winning her country’s most prestigious tournament, Paolini has made a stunning leap in the rankings ahead of Roland Garros.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist rises to No. 4, knocking three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek down to No. 5 in Monday’s updated rankings.

Reflecting on the title victory, Paolini termed winning the tournament and holding the trophy a dream come true.

She also appreciated the crowd and mentioned that it is not over yet.

“It doesn’t seem real to me," Paolini said.

"I came here as a kid to see this tournament but winning it and holding up this trophy wasn’t even in my dreams.

“The crowd has been incredible.

“It’s been two incredible weeks and it’s not finished yet.”

Furthermore, Jasmine Paolini, alongside her partner Sara Errani, has also reached the women’s doubles final, where they will face Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens for the title on Sunday.