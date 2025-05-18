Real Madrid sign Dean Huijsen on five-year deal

AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen (left) celebrates scoring their first goal with Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier in Premier League on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen on a five-year deal, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Madrid brought in the 20-year-old defender after his impressive performance for the Premier League club this season.

The two clubs released a joint statement confirming the deal, with Real Madrid announcing that Huijsen will officially become part of their squad on June 1, just two weeks ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid are set to play their opening match against Al Hilal on June 18.

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030,” the Madrid statement said.

An official statement from Bournemouth praised Huijsen's abilities, highlighting his instrumental role in the club's record-breaking campaign.

"The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club's record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola's side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League," Bournemouth said in a statement.

According to the international media, his previous clubs, Juventus and Malaga, are also expected to gain from the deal, receiving 10 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.