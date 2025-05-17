James Vince achieves major T20 landmark during PSL 10

Karachi Kings' James Vince celebrates scoring half-century during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: England’s James Vince on Saturday, added another feather to his cap as he become the ninth batter in the history of the men’s T20s to score 12000 runs.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Coming into the match, Vince needed 59 runs to breach the 12000-run barrier and he played a blistering 72-run knock to join an elusive list, featuring West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, Australia’s David Warner, India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik.

Notably, he is the third English batter to achieve the feat, joining former captain Jos Buttler and fellow top-order batter Alex Hales.

Most runs in Men’s T20s

Chris Gayle – 14562 runs in 455 innings Alex Hales – 13610 runs in 490 innings Shoaib Malik – 13571 runs in 515 innings Kieron Pollard – 13537 runs in 617 innings Virat Kohli – 13391 runs in 393 innings David Warner – 13158 runs in 406 innings Jos Buttler – 12613 runs in 420 innings Rohit Sharma – 12130 runs in 446 innings James Vince – 12013 runs in 416 innings

For the unversed, James Vince shared a marathon 162-run partnership with skipper David Warner, who remained the top-scorer for the Kings with a 50-ball 86, studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

Later, a sensational 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket between all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nabi propelled Kings to a massive total of 237/4 in 20 overs.

Khushdil was the core aggressor of the stand with a blistering 43 not out from 15 deliveries, while Nabi made an unbeaten 26 off 10 balls.