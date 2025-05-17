Paddy Pimblett eyes fight against Justin Gaethje to earn title shot

Paddy Pimblett fights Jared Gordon (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena on Dec 10, 2022. — Reuters

Paddy Pimblett expressed on Saturday that he would love the chance to fight Justin Gaethje to earn a title shot in October 2025, but acknowledged that Ilia Topuria becoming the lightweight champion would benefit him more.

UFC 317's main event will feature a clash for the vacant lightweight title between former featherweight champion Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Charles Oliveira (35-10 MMA, 23-10 UFC), set for June 28.

Pimblett (23-3 MMA, 7-0 UFC), who has a tense history with Topuria since their UFC London 2022 clash, sees the lightweight shake-up as an opportunity to move closer to the title shot at 155 pounds.

While speaking to the British media, Pimblett expressed that if Ilia wins the belt, he would likely call him out for a fight.

Pimblett believes that fighting Ilia would be the best scenario for him, although he is a fan of Charles.

"It's probably better for me if Ilia wins the belt because he'll probably call me out," Pimblett said.

"Then I could just fight him. I don't even have to fight Gaethje. I could just end up fighting Topuria. But I don't know who I want to win. I'm a fan of Charles, so I think I want Charles to win, but probably better for my career if Ilia wins, because I'll more than likely be his first title defense."

He further expressed that he wants to fight Justin Gaethje (26-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) and believes he can finish American in his next fight.

"I know for a fact if I beat Gaethje, I'm next in line," Pimblett said.

"Definitely. It could be (the next fight). It just if he says yeah or not.

"Abu Dhabi. October. That pay-per-view. That's when I want to fight. That's what I'll be gearing towards. After what I've done to (Michael) Chandler, I think I finish Justin Gaethje."