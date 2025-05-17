NBA: New York Knicks crush Boston Celtics to reach Conference finals

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Apr 21, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Home side New York Knicks delivered a commanding performance and outclassed defending champions Boston Celtics 119-81 here at the Madison Square Garden on Friday to qualify for the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025 Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks got off to a solid start to the match as they outscored the holders in the first quarter by 26-20.

The hosts continued the momentum and consequently secured a 27-point lead by the end of the first half.

The Knicks maintained their lead and never gave the Celtics a chance to recover, closing at 28-20 in the third and 27-24 in the fourth quarter to smash the visitors with a big margin.

OG Anunoby was the standout performer, scoring 23 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each contributed 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Karl-Anthony Towns also made his presence felt, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds to secure a double-double, while Josh Hart chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics came into the series with high hopes but failed to respond to the Knicks' mythic performance.

With this victory, the Knicks now await their opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals.