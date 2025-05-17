Chelsea edge Manchester United to boost Champions League hopes

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella (left) and Romeo Lavia celebrate after the match in Premier League on May 16, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United here at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella's second-half header, converted from a superb cross from Reece James, led the home side to a crucial victory.

The hosts were left frustrated by the visitors, but the win placed them above Aston Villa on goal difference and one point ahead of sixth-placed Manchester City with a game left.

Harry Maguire struck a superb volley in the first half, but it was disallowed after the VAR review as offside.

Ruben Amorim opted to field a strong lineup for the trip to West London but still got unwanted results.

In the first half, Chelsea's Reece James had a chance to score when he hit a curling shot against the left post.

In the second half, the Blues thought they had won a penalty when Tyrique George fell in the box as Andre Onana rushed to clear the ball.

A penalty was given, but the decision was later reversed after a VAR check, which proved that Onana had been the one to get to the ball first.

But the home fans' wait ended soon as Reece James floated a pinpoint cross to the far post where Cucurella headed past Onana.

Chelsea now travel to their final game of the season at Nottingham Forest, a victory in which would secure them qualification for the 2025–26 Champions League.

United's defeat, however, was 18th in 37 Premier League matches for Amorim's team, which dropped them to 16th in the standings.