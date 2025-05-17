PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) flips the coin as Karachi Kings' David Warner (right) looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs



Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.



Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Ben McDermott, James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kings and Zalmi have come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter boasting a dominant record with 15 triumphs, compared to the Kings’ six.

Matches: 21

Peshawar Zalmi: 15

Karachi Kings: 6

FORM GUIDE

Kings and Zalmi enter the match with a similar momentum in their favour as they both have three victories in their last five fixtures.

Kings, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position in terms of the playoffs race as they are second in the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in eight matches, while Zalmi are fifth with eight points in as many games.



Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: W, W, L, W, L