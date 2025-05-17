NWT20: Conquerors beat Challengers to consolidate top spot

A Conquerors batter plays a shot during the 15th match against Challengers in the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) at Oval Cricket Ground on May 17, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Skipper Fatima Sana's brisk 42-run knock, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, led Conquerors to a resounding 31-run victory over Challengers in the 16th match of the National Women's T20 (NWT20) Tournament here at the Oval Academy Ground on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Conquerors registered a formidable total of 139/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

The leaders, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Dua Majid early, who had to retire hurt after scoring just 18 runs and could not continue.

Following her departure, Saira Jabeen contributed 27 runs off 20 balls with five boundaries before getting out.

Hafsa Khalid added 15 runs off 19 balls with one boundary, while Syeda Aroob Shah scored 10 runs off eight balls before being dismissed. Nashra Sandhu could only manage six runs.

Coming out to bat at number four, Fatima stabilised the innings with a quick-fire 42 off 28 balls, hitting five boundaries.

After her dismissal, Najiha Alvi remained unbeaten with 16 off eight balls, including a six, adding valuable runs at the backend.

For Challengers, Rameen Shamim bowled impressively, taking 3/34 in her four overs, while Rabia Rani and Zaib-un-Nisa claimed one wicket apiece.

Set to chase 140, the Challengers could only accumulate 108/6 in their 20 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling defeat.

Skipper Aliya Riaz remained the top-scorer with a cautious 35 off 43 balls with four boundaries.

Natalia Pervaiz scored 28 off 24 balls, while Shawaal Zulfiqar made 15.

For Conquerors, Humna Bilal shone with the ball, taking 2/18 runs in four overs. Rida Aslam, Aroob, Nashra Sandhu, and Mahnoor Aftab picked one wicket each.

The 31-run victory helped the Conquerors to strengthen their position at the summit of the NWT20 standings with eight points in seven matches.