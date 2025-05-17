Neeraj Chopra bags silver at Diamond League despite personal best throw

India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's Javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics on August 8, 2024. — Reuters/File

DOHA: India’s star Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, breached the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his glittering career but fell short of Julian Weber’s last-round throw 91.06m, which earned him the gold in the Diamond League here on Friday.

Both Weber and Chopra, considered one of the finest in the sport currently, had thrown beyond the 89-metre mark on several occasions but never breached the 90-metre barrier.

Chopra’s personal best throw was 89.94m, while Weber had thrown as farther as 89.54m.

Meanwhile, the duo eventually breached the 90-metre barrier, becoming just the 25th and 26th players in the history of the sport to achieve the milestone.

Chopra started on a high with an 88.44m throw to take an early lead, while Weber was initially conservative, throwing in at 83.82m.

Chopra registered his personal best throw in the third round, breaking his own Indian record with a 90.23m stunner.

His lead persisted until the final round, which saw Weber producing a 91.06m throw and consequently clinching the gold.

Chopra remained second with his personal best throw, while two-time champion Anderson Peters bagged silver with 85.64m.

It was just the 17th instance in the history of the Javelin competition that two players breached the 90-metre barrier.

Furthermore, Julian Weber moved to 17th on the world all-time list, while Neeraj Chopra sits at 24th.

"I don't know how that happened," said Weber, the 2022 European champion. "The previous weeks weren't that good for me, but today I just felt great. It also was the winning throw in the last round, so it came out really perfect.

"The conditions here in Doha with the backwind is great for us javelin throwers. If you make the right adjustments and throw a little higher, it just flies great.

"I was really happy for Neeraj because he had been fighting for that 90-metre throw for some time and it was really special to achieve it tonight."