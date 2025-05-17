Peshawar Zalmi vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, PZ vs KK today Match 27

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Ben McDermott, James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.