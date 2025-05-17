‘Pakistan lagging in modern cricket,’ says Haris

Peshawar Zalmi's wicket keeper Mohammad Haris pre-match talk on February 15, 2022. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris opened up about the growing gap between Pakistan and the rest of the cricketing world in adapting to modern-day cricket.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News on Saturday, he candidly acknowledged that Pakistan—both at the individual and team level—is lagging behind other nations in embracing the evolving demands of the game.

"The world has gone far ahead of Pakistan when it comes to modern-day cricket," Haris remarked.

He revealed that he structures his practice sessions with modern cricket in mind and regularly consults with coaches on how best to adapt to the latest standards.

"I train with the demands of modern cricket in mind. I constantly discuss with coaches how to adopt its approach effectively. My target is to play future events in line with modern-day cricket requirements," he added.

The 24-year-old believes that the national team can overcome many of its current challenges if it embraces this style of cricket. He also touched on the significance of batting order, explaining that while a consistent position is beneficial, he remains flexible and focused on team goals.

"Batting number is crucial for any player, but I am always ready to play at any position. I have no issue batting at various spots because my main goal is to perform for the team regardless of the role," he said.

A strong advocate of learning from senior players, Haris emphasised how guidance from experienced teammates—especially Babar Azam—helps him grow as a batter.

"I regularly learn different aspects of batting from senior players. Whenever I get a chance, I talk with experienced players like Babar Azam," he noted.

He pointed out that true development depends on self-discipline and effort.

"No matter how much the seniors guide you, in the end, it is the player who must put in the hard work," Haris remarked.

Speaking on the psychological side of the game, Haris emphasised handling pressure and the need to dominate early.

"Whether it is a big batter or bowler, pressure is on both sides. Sometimes you succeed, sometimes you do not—but my aim is always to dominate the bowler early using my shots," he said.

"Batting technique matters a lot in T20s. Good technique makes it easier to adapt in different situations," Haris concluded.