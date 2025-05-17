Scotland set new record in Cricket World Cup League 2

Scotland players celebrate their victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Utrecht on May 16, 2025. — Cricket Scotland

UTRECHT: Scotland made history in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 by posting the highest-ever total during their clash against the Netherlands in Utrecht on Friday.

Led by stunning centuries from Brandon McMullen and skipper Richie Berrington, Scotland piled on a massive 380/9 in 50 overs at the SV Kampong Cricket Ground.

The total eclipsed the previous League 2 record of 348/3, set by the UAE against Namibia in 2022. It also marked Scotland’s highest-ever score in ODIs, surpassing their previous 371/5 against England in 2018.

While batting first after being sent in by the Netherlands, Scotland faced an early setback with opener Charlie Tear falling in the powerplay to Kyle Klein.

However, George Munsey and McMullen steadied the innings with a fluent 108-run stand for the second wicket. Munsey contributed 80 before Klein returned to claim his second wicket.

McMullen, undeterred, carried on to reach a well-deserved century and was joined by Berrington, who matched his teammate with a century of his own.

The pair added a dominant 131-run partnership for the third wicket, punishing the Dutch bowlers with clean hitting. Together, McMullen and Berrington struck 15 fours and nine sixes, laying the solid foundation for Scotland’s record total.

Matthew Cross chipped in with a brisk lower-order cameo, ensuring Scotland finishes strongly. With this win, Scotland strengthened their standing in League 2, where they currently sit at fourth on the points table.

Despite the loss, the Netherlands maintain their position at the top of the eight-team table.