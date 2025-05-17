Multan Sultans sign two foreign players for last PSL 10 match

Multan Sultans' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Multan Sultans have added Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka and Australian leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou to their squad ahead of their final fixture in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Both overseas players have joined the team and are available for selection for the match against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With the Sultans already eliminated from the race to the playoffs, the final game provides an opportunity for the franchise to test new talent for the future. Multan have endured a disappointing season, managing just one win in nine games, and sit at the bottom of the points table with two points.

Their opponents, Quetta Gladiators, have had a much stronger campaign and currently top the standings with six wins from nine matches.

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen shared the reasoning behind the late signings in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the franchise would use their final game as a chance to evaluate potential talent for the next season.

“With one dead rubber game left for us this season, we are going to use it as an opportunity to check out some new overseas players for next season. A spin bowler – Peter Hatzoglou, a fast bowler – D Madushanka. We will also be giving one of our top development players a well-deserved debut – Humayun Altaf,” Tareen wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL resumes today with a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The league was paused on May 9 during the mid-season due to India-Pakistan tensions.