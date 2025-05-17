Rain threatens IPL resumption as RCB face KKR in Bengaluru today

An undated picture of an IPL match delayed by rain. — BCCI

BENGALURU: The resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season could face a significant hurdle as heavy rain is forecast in Bengaluru today, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to reports, thunderstorms—potentially severe—are expected from Saturday afternoon through the evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicts evening showers or thundershowers, which could impact the match’s schedule or even lead to an abandonment.

Both teams had adjusted their practice plans in response to the weather forecast. RCB held their training session earlier on Friday to avoid the expected evening showers. KKR also modified their preparations and wrapped up their session before heavy rain began later that night.

The stakes are especially high for KKR, who sit on 11 points with two matches remaining. A washout would leave them with a maximum possible tally of 14 points, likely not enough to secure a playoffs berth. KKR have already had one game abandoned earlier this season, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

On the other hand, RCB would remain in the hunt for a playoff spot and even a top-two finish despite a potential washout. The venue has seen interruptions before—RCB’s match against PBKS last month was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

Looking ahead, Bengaluru is set to host another match on May 23, while Mumbai and Kolkata—both susceptible to rain—are scheduled to host key matches, including the final on June 3 at Eden Gardens.

It is pertinent to mention that due to India-Pakistan tensions, the IPL was postponed on May 9. The tournament is set to resume today with the match between RCB and KKR.