BCCI announces 18-member India A squad for England tour

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an 18-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of England on Saturday, where the team will play a two-match first-class series against England A.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named captain for the tour, with Dhruv Jurel appointed vice-captain.

The squad features a mix of emerging talent and experienced players. Notably, Karun Nair returns to the India A fold after a strong domestic season.

The 33-year-old, who last played a Test in 2017, scored 863 runs for Vidarbha in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy and followed it up with impressive performances in county cricket for Northamptonshire, including a double century against Glamorgan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shardul Thakur have also been included in the squad and will be available from the first game.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan are set to join the squad ahead of the second match.

India A will carry two wicketkeeper-batters, Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel, both were part of the India A setup during their unofficial Test series in Australia earlier this year.

The fast-bowling department boasts depth, with Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande and Anshul Kamboj included.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy adds balance to the squad. In the spin department, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian will provide variety.

The first four-day match will be held in Canterbury from May 30, followed by the second in Northampton starting June 6.

After the England A series, India A will also take on the senior India team in a four-day fixture beginning June 13.

India A squad for England A:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey.