West Indies announce surprise Test Captain

An undated picture of West Indies newly appointed Test captain Roston Chase (right to second). — AFP

BARBADOS: Roston Chase has been appointed the new captain of the West Indies Test team on Saturday, marking a dramatic return to the longest format after more than two years out of the side.

The 33-year-old all-rounder will lead the side in his 50th Test when the West Indies host Australia in a three-match series starting June 25 at Kensington Oval – his home ground.

Chase last played a Test in March 2023 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Since then, West Indies have featured in 13 Test matches.

His appointment follows the resignation of Kraigg Brathwaite in March after a 39-match stint as captain.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the selection process was highly rigorous, involving psychometric testing and interviews with six shortlisted candidates. Others considered included John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves and Jomel Warrican, who has been named vice-captain.

Shai Hope, currently leading the ODI and T20I sides, declined consideration for the Test captaincy to focus on his current roles.

“This selection process is one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking we have undertaken. It sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket,” CWI President Kishore Shallow said.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also endorsed the move and urged fans to support the decision.

“Roston has earned the respect of his peers and understands the responsibility this role carries. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him—we are building something special,” he added.

Chase brings experience but also faces the challenge of reviving his form. He has scored 2,265 Test runs at 26.33 with five centuries, though his batting average has dipped after a strong start to his career. He has also taken 85 wickets with his off-spin.