Mohamed Salah terms fans' behaviour towards Alexander-Arnold 'harsh'

A collage shows Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Star striker Mohamed Salah has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was booed by Liverpool fans at Anfield during their Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday.

Salah insisted that the defender did not deserve such treatment following his announcement to leave his boyhood club this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid and will leave Liverpool once his contract expires in June.

The English footballer was born in Liverpool and rose through the ranks of the club's academy before making his debut in 2016.

After the announcement he made regarding his exit, he played his first match against Arsenal, a 2-2 draw this Sunday, and received jeers from the fans.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah expressed that the fans' behaviour was harsh.

He emphasised that the player deserved respect for everything he had given to the team and the supporters.

"I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him," Salah said.

"I think he didn't deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.

"We shouldn't act this way with anyone who always appreciates the people, who came here even for six months."

Further expressing his views, he said he hopes the next game will be different and that the player deserves a proper farewell.

"Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It's shouldn't be like this. I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell."