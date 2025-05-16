Nottingham Forest coach says Taiwo Awoniyi 'recovering' after surgery

2025 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi applauds fans after the match against Manchester City in FA Cup on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Friday, provided a 'positive' update on striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who was placed in an induced coma following emergency abdominal surgery.

Awoniyi underwent two separate surgeries to address severe internal injuries, sustained after colliding with the goalpost during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

The striker was placed in an induced coma to support his recovery process.

The 27-year-old is now awake and talking with his family, but is set to remain in the hospital for the coming days.

While talking to the media, Nuno said that the surgery had been completed successfully and that the player is still under observation, but the signs are positive.

Speaking further about the injury, he said it’s a difficult time and that they are all concerned about the situation.

“He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God,” Nuno explained.

“He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits.

“We are concerned but it is positive. It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.

“It’s been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he has been through, it’s been hard on us," Nuno said.

Nuno further explained that the doctors have given an estimated five days to observe his condition, and if everything goes well, he will continue to recover. He added that the player is in safe hands.

“The information that we have is that at least five days he has to be there under observation, so that everything goes well. I’ll try to visit him as soon as possible. He’s in good hands, and the family is there, which is what he really needs – the support there of the family."