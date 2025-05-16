PCB to make ‘musical salute’ to Pakistan’s armed forces on PSL 10 resumption

Franchise owners sing national anthem during the PSL 10 opening ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, announced to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 resumption with a musical performance.

According to the marquee league, renowned singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Asrar Shah will deliver electrifying performances to honour the bravery of the country’s armed forces, followed by the fireworks.

“Get ready, Pindi! [PSL 10] is making a grand comeback with a musical salute to our armed forces,” the PSL wrote.

“Catch electrifying live performances by Sahir Ali Bagga & Asrar Shah, a dazzling mid-innings show, and fireworks to light up the sky.”

The tribute comes in the wake of Pakistan’s armed forces’ adequate reply to Indian aggression during the recent unwanted circumstances in the region.

The recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries resulted in the suspension of both the PSL 10 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, a week after the formal announcement of the ceasefire, PSL 10 is set to resume with the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As of the suspension, 27 matches had been completed, with Quetta Gladiators leading the points table. They have already secured a spot in the playoffs with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches.

The Karachi Kings hold second place with 10 points, having won five out of eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United are in third place, also with 10 points, after five wins and four losses in nine games.

The Lahore Qalandars are placed fourth with nine points from four wins, four losses, and one no-result, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, secured through four wins in their nine games.

The Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention, managing just one win and suffering eight losses in their nine matches.

PSL 10 remainder schedule

May 17 – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

May 18 – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (afternoon)

May 18 – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

May 19 – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

May 21 – Qualifier

May 22 – Eliminator 1

May 23 – Eliminator 2

May 25 – Final