Trevor Gwandu ruled out of England Test, replacement named

Zimbabwe's Trevor Gwandu (centre) celebrates dismissing Ireland's Curtis Campher during the third day of their one-off Test in Bulawayo on February 8, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

KARACHI: Zimbabwe’s right-arm pacer Trevor Gwandu has been ruled out of the historic one-off Test against England due to a groin injury, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed on Friday.

According to the ZC, Gwandu suffered a left groin strain during a training session and, as a result, has been replaced by fellow pacer Tanaka Chivanga.

Chivanga has thus far represented Zimbabwe in two Tests, picking up three wickets at an average of 32.66.

His last Test appearance came in July last year against Ireland in Belfast and he has missed Zimbabwe’s all five red-ball fixtures since then.

However, the ZC claimed that Chivanga is making his return to the Test after recovering from an injury, which he sustained during the Belfast.

Chivanga has also represented Zimbabwe in 11 white-ball matches – eight ODIs and three T20Is. His last appearance in white-ball format came in December 2023.

The solitary fixture, scheduled to commence on May 22, holds significant importance as it marks Zimbabwe’s first Test in England since 2003.

The Chevrons recently featured in a two-match away Test series against Bangladesh, which ended in a 1-1 draw as the hosts hit back after suffering a three-wicket defeat in the opening fixture.

Zimbabwe made three changes to their Test squad which toured Bangladesh, with star all-rounder Sikandar Raza replacing Johnathan Campbell.

Besides Raza, Clive Madande also made his return to the squad after recovering from an injury and subsequently replaced Nyasha Mayavo as the backup wicketkeeper.

Zimbabwe squad for England Test: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Tanaka Chivanga, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch and Sean Williams.