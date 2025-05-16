Kai Havertz likely to be available for Newcastle clash, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their second goal in Champions League on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is likely to be available for their Premier League home game against Newcastle United after recovering from hamstring surgery, confirmed manager Mikel Arteta on Friday.

The North London club is looking to consolidate second place in the Premier League final stages.

Havertz underwent surgery in February and was set to miss the rest of the season, but the German forward accelerated his recovery and is now in contention to return for the final two games of the season.

Despite missing over three months of action, Havertz is still Arsenal's leading scorer, with nine league goals this season and 15 overall.

Arteta, while talking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s game, mentioned that they will make a decision tomorrow.

He said Havertz looks in good shape, but they still need approval from the medical staff, whom he praised for the forward's speedy recovery.

"We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days," said Arteta.

"He looks in great shape but the medical staff need to give clearance and how Kai feels. [It's] unbelievable, it's a credit to him and the medical staff and they've been pushing each other.

"We know how important Kai is for us. He looks in great shape... and you see the transformation on him which is really impressive."

Arteta said Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurriën Timber will also be assessed on Saturday.