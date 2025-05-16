Carlos Alcaraz beats Musetti to storm into Italian Open final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in Italian Open on May 16, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the Italian Open final after a hard-fought straight-set victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) here at the Centre Court on Friday.

Alcaraz overcame a mid-match surge from Musetti, blustery conditions and a passionate Italian crowd to power his way into his 25th tour-level final.

Musetti was docked a point for misbehaviour late in the second set after receiving a warning earlier on for breaking his racket.

Alcaraz's ability to seize key moments was evident in the second-set tiebreak, where he held his nerve to clinch the match.

Although Musetti had more service points, 48, compared to Alcaraz’s 43, the Spaniard dominated on the return, securing 45 receiving points compared to Musetti's 29.

With 88 total points won and 13 games claimed, Alcaraz solidified his status as the tournament's favourite.

He now advances to the final, eyeing another title in his already impressive career.

Alcaraz will face either Jannik Sinner or Tommy Paul in the Italian Open Final.

For the unversed, Carlos Alcaraz is playing in the Italian Open for the second time.

During his Rome debut last year, he lost to then-135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round as he dealt with a bothersome right forearm issue.