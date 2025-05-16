NWT20: Five-star Sadaf leads Challengers to thumping victory over Stars

Challengers' players celebrate a dismissal during their National Women's T20 Tournament at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 16, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Right-arm seamer Sadaf Shamas’s five-wicket haul powered Challengers to a five-wicket victory over Stars in the 13th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Challengers captain Rameen Shamim’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as the Sadaf-led bowling unit curtailed the Stars for a modest 108/9 in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Kaynat Hafeez waged a lone battle with a cautious 48 off 52 deliveries, featuring four boundaries.

Besides her, Waheeda Akhtar (21) and Huraina Sajjad (10) were the other two batters who could amass double figures.

Sadaf led the Challengers’ bowling charge with five wickets for just 17 runs in her four overs.



For her bowling exploits, Sadaf was adjudged the Player of the Match.



She was supported by Rabia Rani, who took three wickets, while skipper Rameen chipped in with one scalp.

Chasing a modest 109-run target, the Challengers knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the innings, losing five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced Aliya Riaz, who top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off just 34 deliveries and smashed seven boundaries.

She was also involved in a match-winning 65-run partnership with Rameen, who scored 28 not out from 19 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

Anosha Nasir was the standout bowler for the Stars, picking up three wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs, while Neelam Mushtaq and Tuba Hassan made one scalp apiece.

The five-wicket victory lifted the Challengers to the third position in the NWT20 standings with six points in five matches, while the Stars remained second with as many points in a game more.