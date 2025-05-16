Max Verstappen denies rumours of Christian Horner's sacking

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Florida on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has denied the reports of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's sacking, saying that these rumours do not mean anything to him.

The 51-year-old has been leading the Austrian team since their first individual F1 team race in 2005. However, the team has been struggling so far in the current season, which has attracted criticism towards him.

The Red Bull 2025 season has been surrounded by challenges, with the team currently sitting third in the constructors' Championship, trailing McLaren and Mercedes.

The team have also been facing constant complaints from drivers about their RB21 car. Yuki Tsunoda and Verstappen himself have not achieved anything special this season.

As a result, reports emerged that Horner's time at Red Bull could end if the results do not come in their favour during the Imola Grand Prix this weekend.

Specifically, Mark Mateschitz, the 49 per cent shareholder of the company, is considered to be keen to show Horner the door.

However, Verstappen refuted all the rumours, saying they do not mean anything to him and the team is working on performance.

"Honestly, I have no idea where they come from," said Verstappen on reports suggesting Horner's exit.

"I don't follow it. So people ask me questions but I really don't know who even puts it into the world. As a team we are not entirely happy with how we're performing. We're also working on being more competitive. If you ask everyone this question, nobody is satisfied with their performance. You always want to be better, to perform more."

"For me, these rumours don't mean anything."