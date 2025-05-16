Chris Eubank Sr names best boxer of all time

An undated photo of former British boxer Chris Eubank Sr. — Instagram/chriseubanksnr

Chris Eubank Sr. on Thursday, named Jack Johnson the greatest boxer of all time, highlighting that he fought in a period when slavery and racism were at their peak.

Most boxing pundits and greats regard Muhammad Ali as the greatest boxer of all time, not just for what he did in the ring but also in recognition of his human rights advocacy, as he was a vocal civil rights activist.

Eubank Sr. has also advocated for aristocracy in the ring and outside throughout his boxing career and post-retirement, but this time, he opted to revisit history.

Eubank, while speaking on his YouTube channel, named ‘Galveston Giant’, Jack Johnson the greatest of all time.

“There are numerous, Jack Johnson has to be said to be the greatest of all time, okay, and that’s because he was fighting in time where you had an insanity at play all the time, which was this racism, this slavery," said Eubank.

“There wasn’t even a heavyweight world championship that a Black man could fight for, he could fight for the coloured heavyweight championship of the world.

"They couldn’t fight for the world championship. Jack

Johnson came through what none of the other fighters after him has been able to duplicate. These people opened the door for you so you can do what you did.”

Johnson made history as the first Black heavyweight world champion, and his fight with James J. Jeffries in 1910 is considered the “fight of the century”.

He fought 94 times in his professional career, winning 68 of those and conquered the sport as one of the most influential personalities.

Eubank has been enjoying the spotlight since his son Chris Eubank Jr.'s grudge match against Conor Benn revived a rivalry started by Chris Sr. and Nigel Benn in the nineties.