Australian journalist accuses ICC of 'hypocrisy' over Jay Shah's statement

ICC chairman Jay Shah poses for a picture at the ICC headquarter in Dubai on December 5, 2024. — ICC

Renowned Australian journalist Malcolm Conn slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for alleged ‘hypocrisy’ over its chairman Jay Shah’s statement in support of the Indian armed forces.

Shah, on Friday, took to Instagram to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces following the ceasefire with Pakistan, raising doubts over the neutrality of the apex cricketing body.

"Our Armed Forces are our pride, and no words are enough to express their valour and commitment in protecting our motherland and people," Shah stated.

“We salute our brave men and women in the armed forces who are shielding our nation from terrorism.

“Let us unite to honour our heroes and build a stronger, more united India.”

Although Shah deleted the controversial story, critics, especially former chief cricket writer at the Sydney Morning Herald, Conn, expressed their discontent and slammed the ICC for its ‘hypocrisy’.

Conn highlighted the sanction imposed on Australia’s Test opener Usman Khawaja for staging a muted protest during Australia’s home Test series against Pakistan in late 2023 as he emblazoned his shoes with slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” for the opening match.

But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, when told that it flouted the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, dropped the idea and instead donned a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan.

But, this too, could not help Khawaja from escaping the ban as the apex cricketing body reprimanded him for displaying a ‘personal message’.

“So [Usman Khawaja] is banned by the [ICC] from putting a dove on his bat supporting peace in the Middle East but [ICC] chairman Jay Shah, son of India’s home affairs minister, can openly support the Indian military during conflict. Staggering hypocrisy,” Conn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.