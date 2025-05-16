'This is just the beginning': Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's LaLiga triumph

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal has declared that his team’s recent LaLiga triumph is only the beginning, as he eyes more silverware following a sensational 2024–25 season.

Yamal, who has recorded an astonishing 17 goals and 25 assists this season, played a pivotal role in Barcelona clinching their 28th LaLiga title with a 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Thursday.

The 17-year-old winger starred with a goal and an assist in the decisive match.

With this win, Barcelona sits atop the league with 85 points—seven clear of second-placed Real Madrid—securing the title with games to spare.

Under Hansi Flick, the Catalan club has completed a domestic treble this season, having already lifted the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

"It's a dream come true," said Yamal after the match. "Winning LaLiga with Barça is incredible, but this is just the beginning of what we want to achieve. The message to supporters is this is just getting started.

"It's impossible to get tired of winning. I have it permanently on my mind."

Yamal, who will turn 18 in July, has quickly become a global sensation. In addition to his domestic success, he also helped Spain win the European Championship last summer, adding to his growing list of achievements.

Following his standout season, football pundits have compared him to legends like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldinho. But Yamal insists his focus is on forging his own legacy.

"The objective is to achieve my own success," he said. "I want to be myself, write my own story, and be my own player.

"I don't look at other players. Of course, I would love to reach that level of success—Messi is incredible, for me the greatest ever—but I want to have my own career," he concluded.