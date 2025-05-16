Babar Azam backs two Peshawar Zalmi stars for future Pakistan call-up

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — PCB

Former Pakistan captain and current Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has expressed his confidence in two emerging stars from his franchise, identifying them as potential future prospects for the national team.

During an appearance on Zalmi TV's podcast, Babar was asked to name players he believes have the potential to represent Pakistan at the international level. Without hesitation, he named batter Abdul Samad and fast bowler Ali Raza.

“They are our young blood—emerging players with a lot of potential. Abdul Samad is relatively new and needs to further improve himself for the challenges of international cricket. You have to be ready for that level,” Babar said.

The right-handed batter was equally full of praise for teenage pacer Ali Raza.

“He [Ali Raza] is a special talent and capable of playing at the international level. But he needs time, and with gradual development, he will be ready for international cricket,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Abdul Samad made his T20I debut for Pakistan during the five-match series against New Zealand in April.

However, the 27-year-old struggled to make a significant impact, scoring just 66 runs in five matches, with a top score of 44.

He finished the series with an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 113.79.

In his debut Pakistan Super League (PSL) season for Zalmi, Samad has so far played four matches, scoring 44 runs at an impressive strike rate of 200.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ali Raza has turned heads with his impressive performances in PSL 10. The young pacer has taken nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 8.03.

In related news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the schedule for the remaining matches of PSL 10.

The league will resume on May 17, with Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi will also host a double-header on Sunday, featuring Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans in the afternoon, followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in the evening.

The final match at the venue will be played on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

The playoffs will shift to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, and Eliminator 2 will be played on May 21, 22, and 23 respectively.

The grand final is scheduled for May 25 at the same venue.

Currently, Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth on the PSL 10 points table, with four wins and four losses in eight matches.

They have accumulated eight points but remain in a tight playoff race due to a negative net run rate of -0.082.