Wrestling commentator Jim Ross diagnosed with cancer

An undated picture of Jim Ross (right) and Jerry Lawler. — WWE

Pro Wrestling commentator Jim Ross on Thursday, confirmed being diagnosed with colon cancer and surgery is scheduled in the next two weeks.

"I appreciate your concern and support," he wrote.

The 73-year-old Ross is widely known for his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from 1993 to 2013.

His catchphrases entered popular culture and made him one of the most popular wrestling play-by-play voices ever.

The phrase, 'My God' or 'By God' yelled in his Oklahoma drawl after a particularly shocking moment, is his most famous.

Other over-the-top calls, such as 'He's broken in half' and 'That man has a family', have become standard substitutions for the original commentary for bone-jarring football highlights on social media.

Ross is a hardcore Oklahoma Sooners football booster and fan who has not infrequently entered the ring to the sound of the school fight song, 'Boomer Sooner'.

Ross, a WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2007, has been with the rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019.

AEW issued a statement expressing their love and support for Jim Ross during this challenging time, reaffirming that they stand by him.

"All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery."