Mustafizur Rahman granted NOC for IPL 2025 remainder

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 remainder, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, Mustafizur will be available for Delhi Capitals’ remaining three league-stage matches in Australian counterpart Mitchell Starc’s absence, who withdrew from the tournament remainder earlier today.

The decision comes a week after he participated in the abandoned match in Dharamsala, which is scheduled to be replayed. According to the media reports, the Australian pacer has informed the franchise of his unavailability for the rest of the tournament.

Starc, who is Delhi’s leading wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14, will now have an uninterrupted preparation period ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Mustafizur will be available for Bangladesh’s first T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on Saturday and will then depart for India for the cash-rich league.

His availability for the Capitals’ Sunday fixture against Gujarat Titans, however, remains uncertain, considering the tight time frame between the two matches.

Notably, Mustafizur Rahman was granted the NOC until May 24, meaning that he will not be available for the playoffs, should the Capitals qualify for that stage.

His unavailability for the playoffs adds to the Capitals’ worries, who will also be without South African wicketkeeper batter Donovan Ferreira.

Although Faf du Plessis and Tistan Stubbs have confirmed their return, the latter would leave the squad at the end of the league stage as he is one of the eight South African players set to depart early to prepare for the WTC final against Australia, scheduled to be played on June 11.