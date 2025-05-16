Jannik Sinner marches into Italian Open semi-final

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his quarter final match against Norway's Casper Ruud at Foro Italico in Rome on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: World number one Jannik Sinner powered into the semi-final of the Italian Open with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory over Casper Ruud at the Foro Italico on Thursday.

Ruud, who recently triumphed in Madrid and was seen as one of Sinner’s toughest potential challengers, had no answers to the Italian’s relentless game.

The match lasted just 64 minutes, with Sinner taking the first set in only 27 minutes, conceding just seven points.

The top-seeded Sinner remained in complete control, dropping just one game in the second set and extending his impressive run in Rome, where he has yet to lose a set.

He broke Ruud's serve six times during the match.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Ruud acknowledged Sinner’s brilliance with humility.

"That's as close to perfection as I have witnessed from my opponent. The loss does not feel that bad, to be honest. It was more fun than anything, even after a 6-0, 6-1 defeat," Ruud said after the match.

Sinner was equally pleased with his performance, expressing confidence in his current form.

"I was feeling great on court today," he said. "I think we all saw that. How I felt today shows very positive signs for me. I was serving well, returning well, and moving great on the court — I’m very happy about that."

Sinner will take on American Tommy Paul in the semi-final later today.

Gauff, Paolini to Clash in Women’s Final

On the women’s side, American Coco Gauff edged past Olympic silver medalist Qinwen Zheng in a thrilling three-set battle, winning 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4) to secure her place in the final.

She will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who overcame Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in the other semi-final.